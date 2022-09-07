NFL World Reacts To Rams' 'Game Of Thrones' Promo

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams released an interesting teaser for Thursday's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Riffing off the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon," the team posted a graphic reading "House of Rams" — featuring Los Angeles stars Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford.

"Watch The Throne," the reigning Super Bowl champs wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this post.

"Laying my AD jersey out on my bed Wednesday night like Thursday is my first day of School," one fan wrote.

"¿WHOSE HOUSE? RAMS HOUSE," another said.

"Can't wait to smoke the Bills so everyone shuts up about them #RamsHouse #RunItBack," another added.

The Bills are one of the favorites to challenge the Rams for their crown this coming season. This Week 1 matchup will certainly be a good indicator of where each of these teams are as they look to make a Super Bowl run in 2022.

Thursday night's game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET in the Rams' SoFi Stadium. The first game of the NFL season will be broadcast on NBC.