NFL World Reacts To Rams' Gruesome Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: John Wolford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams runs out of the pocket during an 18-7 Rams win over the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a nasty injury on Wednesday.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, Wolford had a fingernail ripped off his throwing hand, which made him miss practice on Thursday.

Wolford is currently the Rams' backup quarterback heading into the 2022 season. The former Wake Forest product appeared in three games during the Rams' championship-winning season in 2021.

Right now, it's still a bit unclear if Wolford will play in the Rams' preseason finale on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He made his preseason debut against the Houston Texans this past Friday and finished with 142 yards through the air.

Kickoff for Rams-Bengals will be at 6 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NFL Network.