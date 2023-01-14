NFL World Reacts To Rams' Matthew Stafford Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams announced head coach Sean McVay will return for another season.

In the days leading up to the announcement, there were rumors McVay could retire after a tumultuous season. However, he'll be back for at least the 2023 campaign.

So too will quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams are expected to pick up Stafford's 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary by the third day of the league year, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As a result, Stafford will earn a combined $62 million guaranteed from the option bonus and 2024 salary.

The football world took to social media to react to the latest news. Some think the Rams will be right back in the playoff race.

"QB1 locked in for the next two seasons. This team will be right back into contention in the fall," one fan said.

Others aren't too sure.

"I suppose they have to do it, but man. That would make me very, very nervous," said another fan.

Stafford only appeared in nine games for the Rams this season. He had 2,087 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Is the team making the right decision?