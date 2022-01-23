NFL World Reacts To Rams NFC Title Game Ticket News

NFL teams aren’t above being petty. On Sunday, 49ers reporter David Lombardi revealed that the LA Rams are apparently already trying to block San Francisco fans from buying tickets to a game they’re not even in yet.

Should the Rams top the Bucs Sunday afternoon, SoFi Stadium would host the 49ers in the NFC Championship game next week.

Per Lombardi, “It appears the Rams are already afraid that the 49ers will again make SoFi Stadium their home — they’re trying to restrict ticket sales for a potential NFC title game by geography.” Adding, “IMO pathetic and also premature — LA isn’t even in the title game yet.”

“I have no shame and i will buy 49ers fans tickets for a price,” commented SB Nation’s Hector Diaz.

“Oh wow,” responded podcaster Sam Esfandiari.

“They should get more fans and not Hollywood fillers,” replied the Philadelphia Tribune‘s O.J. Spivey.

“Niners fans already have LA addresses because we live in their heads rent free,” a 49ers fan said of the Rams fanbase.

The Rams will try to add onto their early 10-point lead over the Bucs to secure that game in SoFi.