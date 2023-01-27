NFL World Reacts To Rams Offensive Coordinator Decision

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position under Sean McVay ahead of the 2023 season.

LaFleur instantly became the favorite to land the job after the departure of Liam Coen earlier this offseason.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news on Friday.

"Interesting move... But then again, I trust Sean McVay," one fan wrote.

"Makes a ton of sense and should workout for both parties," another added.

"He’ll be a head coach next year from being successful for 1 year under Sean McVay. It happens every year," another said.

"Hopefully this helps us install a more physical run game and balanced attack," another wrote.

LaFleur spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator under Robert Saleh in New York. The Jets ranked near the bottom of the league in offensive statistics, averaging 318.2 yards and 17.4 points per game.

Prior to his stint with the Jets, LaFleur was passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

LaFleur's older brother, Matt, was McVay's first offensive coordinator with the Rams in 2017.