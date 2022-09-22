NFL World Reacts To Rams' Running Back Signing News

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 06: A general view of a helmet and gloves during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp on August 06, 2022, at UC Irvine in Irvine, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back a familiar friend.

The team has agreed to terms with running back Malcolm Brown, who was on the team for six seasons from 2015-20. He'll be on their practice squad before he's potentially called up to the 53-man roster.

In those six seasons, Brown rushed for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging four yards per carry.

After he left the Rams for the first time, he spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in seven games and finished with 33 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

NFL fans think that Cam Akers' time in L.A. could be coming to a close due to this move.

The Rams are currently 101 and they'll look to get to 2-1 when they play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.