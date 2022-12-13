NFL World Reacts To Rams' Starting Quarterback Decision

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 8: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on December 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams, fresh off of their stunning victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, have named their new starting quarterback.

"Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters that QB John Wolford has a neck injury expected to sideline him Monday night in Green Bay. This means the Rams’ starting QB vs. the Packers, to no one’s surprise, will be Baker Mayfield," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.

The decision comes as no surprise to fans who watched Mayfield's comeback victory over the Raiders. Fans are ready to see what Baker can do with a few more practices under his belt.

"hellllll yea," analyst Lindsey Ok said.

Others don't think the injury to Wolford had anything to do with the quarterback decision.

"A shame for Wolford but wouldn’t Baker have been starting anyways," one fan pointed out.

Other fans are ready to start making wild bets on Baker.

"When Baker defeats Aaron Rodgers I am declaring him back and placing a future 2023 MVP bet on him," one fan joked.

The Rams will face off against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.