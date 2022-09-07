NFL World Reacts To Rams' Week 1 Injury Loss News

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 06: A general view of a helmet and gloves during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp on August 06, 2022, at UC Irvine in Irvine, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Rams offense will reportedly be down one of Matt Stafford's favorite weapons in their Week 1 opener.

According to Ari Meirov, "WR Van Jefferson has been ruled out for Thursday night's season-opener vs. the Bills."

Noting, "He's still recovering from knee surgery."

The NFL world reacted to the Rams injury loss on social media.

"Figured as much. Still a bummer," one fan replied.

"No Jefferson Week 1. More targets for A-Rob and Kupp."

"Still winning I fear," another tweeted.

The Rams host the Bills Thursday night in primetime.