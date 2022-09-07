NFL World Reacts To Rams' Week 1 Injury Loss News
The Rams offense will reportedly be down one of Matt Stafford's favorite weapons in their Week 1 opener.
According to Ari Meirov, "WR Van Jefferson has been ruled out for Thursday night's season-opener vs. the Bills."
Noting, "He's still recovering from knee surgery."
The NFL world reacted to the Rams injury loss on social media.
"Figured as much. Still a bummer," one fan replied.
"No Jefferson Week 1. More targets for A-Rob and Kupp."
"Still winning I fear," another tweeted.
The Rams host the Bills Thursday night in primetime.