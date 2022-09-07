Skip to main content
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Week 1 Injury Loss News

A Rams helmet and gloves.

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 06: A general view of a helmet and gloves during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp on August 06, 2022, at UC Irvine in Irvine, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

The Rams offense will reportedly be down one of Matt Stafford's favorite weapons in their Week 1 opener.

According to Ari Meirov, "WR Van Jefferson has been ruled out for Thursday night's season-opener vs. the Bills."

Noting, "He's still recovering from knee surgery."

The NFL world reacted to the Rams injury loss on social media.

"Figured as much. Still a bummer," one fan replied.

"No Jefferson Week 1. More targets for A-Rob and Kupp."

"Still winning I fear," another tweeted.

The Rams host the Bills Thursday night in primetime. 