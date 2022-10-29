NFL World Reacts To Rams, Wide Receiver Trade Rumors

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A possible Brandon Cooks-Los Angeles Rams trade has been rumored ahead of the November 1 trade deadline.

The Houston Texans wide receiver is one of the most highly-discussed players on the trade market — and the Rams are looking for a boost after a disappointing start to the season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these trade rumors.

"They need exactly that. They miss a B.Cooks type of WR. A deep threat," one fan wrote.

"If the Rams trade for Cooks, it'll absolutely feel like OBJ is destined to be signed by the Bills," another added.

"If acquiring Brandin Cooks means no OBJ, I hope the Rams can’t find a way to make the money work or get outbid then," another said.

Cooks suited up for the Rams in 2018-19. In his first season with the team, he reeled in 80 receptions for a career-high 1,204 yards and five touchdowns.