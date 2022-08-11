NFL World Reacts To Randall Cunningham's Resignation News

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Randall Cunningham #12 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at Three Rivers Stadium on August 24, 1995 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 16-6. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Randall Cunningham stunned a lot of people when he suddenly resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders' team chaplain last month.

Nobody knew why he decided to step down until now. Cunningham has finally broken his silence about the resignation and told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that he felt unwelcomed by the new front office.

“I kept calling and calling and calling, trying to contact the right officials to get the OK on what the direction was with Coach McDaniels, but it just went by, and finally I said, ‘I don’t think I’m needed here anymore,'” Cunningham said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “He texted me one time and he said, ‘I’m looking forward to you and your involvement here. And I said, ‘Feel free to call anytime.’ And I never received a callback. And I just figured that was kind of like a sign for me it is time for me to move on.”

Cunningham spent two years with the Raiders after former head coach Jon Gruden hired him in July of 2020.

The NFL world had some differing opinions on Cunningham's comments.

Cunningham played 16 seasons in the NFL before he retired in 2001. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent 11 of his 16 seasons with them.

He finished his career with 29,979 yards through the air, 207 touchdowns, and 134 interceptions.