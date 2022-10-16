NFL World Reacts To Randy Moss' Controversial Suggestion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: ESPN NFL football commentator Randy Moss on the set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night has a lot of implications.

A spot at the top of the NFC East is on the line and the starting quarterback spot for the Cowboys is potentially on the line.

Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 record since Dak Prescott got hurt and that's led to some media pundits questioning whether he should start over Prescott even when the latter is ready to go.

That question continued on Sunday NFL Countdown when Randy Moss thinks that Rush should be starting if the Cowboys beat the Eagles tonight.

"If Cooper Rush goes and wins this game tonight, he can handle it on the road, at home, whatever. Why are we gonna look at Dak?" Moss asked.

A lot of NFL fans saw Moss' take and disagreed with him.

It'll be interesting to see what this panel has to say about the situation next week if the Cowboys lose tonight.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.