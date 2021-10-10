NFL World Reacts To Randy Moss’ Performance Today

NFL fans are showing respect for former star wide receiver Randy Moss for his performance on Sunday NFL Countdown this morning.

Moss addressed the email sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in 2011. Gruden, then an analyst for ESPN, used a racist trope when describing NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Gruden was commenting on the collective bargaining agreement news in an email chain.

“Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” he wrote, per The Wall Street Journal.

Gruden has since apologized, though he remains under investigation. His future in Las Vegas could be up in the air.

Moss addressed Gruden’s comments on Sunday morning.

Randy Moss on Jon Gruden using a racist trope in an email: pic.twitter.com/rWcHeB60is — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Moss is being applauded for his handling of the situation.

“Randy Moss being real on ESPN,” MLB pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted.

“Got up this morning, switched on ESPN Sunday Countdown, and then was mesmerized with the Jon Gruden incident. I was especially impressed with Randy Moss‘ take. I didn’t like Randy as a player, but I sure do love him as an ambassador. Please, if you can find it, hear his take,” one NFL fan tweeted.

“Randy Moss had an emotional response to the Jon Gruden situation. Went off on the Black player who hugged Jon after the news broke. Good job Randy,” another fan added.

Here’s the full segment, from ESPN:

"For us to be moving back and not forward … National Football League, this hurts me." A powerful conversation from the Sunday NFL Countdown crew on Jon Gruden’s 2011 email that included a racist comment in reference to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith: pic.twitter.com/FQvMGFUfOj — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2021

Raiders owner Marc Davis released a statement on Gruden on Friday.

“The content of an email regarding DeMaurice Smith from Jon Gruden when he worked for ESPN 10 years ago is disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for. We were first made aware of the email late yesterday by a reporter and are reviewing it along with other materials provided to us today by the NFL. We are addressing the matter with Coach Gruden and will have no further comment at this time.”