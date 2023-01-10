NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Blockbuster Contract Decision

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens gave a contract extension to a player representing himself but it wasn't Lamar Jackson.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens agreed in principle to a contract with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith who becomes the highest paid at his position in NFL history with a five-year, $100 million deal and $60 million in total guarantees.

The NFL world reacted to Roquan's massive contract on Twitter.

"Nah they doing Lamar hella dirty," a user replied.

"After trading for Roquan Smith, the Ravens defense completely turned around from one of the worst in the NFL to one of the best," commented Dov Kleiman.

"So… that trade worked out for all parties. The Ravens got a star, Roquan Smith got PAID, and the Bears got a 2nd rounder, fifth rounder and more. Mutually beneficial," RapSheet followed-up.

"We wish Lamar Jackson well in his future endeavors."

"Pay Lamar what he deserves," a fan said.

Very interesting.