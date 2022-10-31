NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Blockbuster Trade News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There have been more high-profile NFL trade rumors than we can count leading up to tomorrow's trade deadline. But the Baltimore Ravens shocked the world with a blockbuster of a deal today.

On Monday, NFL insiders reported that the Ravens have acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Terms of the trade are a second- and fifth-round pick in exchange for the two-time All-Pro linebacker.

Smith has been one of the NFL's most consistent tacklers since going to the Bears eighth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's already on pace to shatter his career-high in tackles from last year, leading the league with a whopping 83 in just eight games.

Ravens fans are delighted to bring Smith into the fold and they aren't too beaten up about the price either. Bears fans, meanwhile, recognize that it was time for the two teams to part ways.

The Chicago Bears balked at signing Roquan Smith to a contract extension and gave him the franchise tag during the 2022 offseason instead. Smith responded by requesting a trade and briefly held out from camp before returning.

Apparently, Smith still wanted that trade and the Bears were finally able to get a decent return for him.

Now Smith gets to go from playing for a rebuilding team to a team that's trying to contend for a title.

Not a bad deal from any side of things.