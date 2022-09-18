NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Fast Start Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens got off to a quick start on Sunday afternoon.

The Miami Dolphins kicked off to them to open the game and Devin Duvernay wasted no time in taking that kick 103 yards to the house.

It gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead as they try and get to 2-0 overall.

The Dolphins didn't respond to that touchdown really well. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception on the ensuing drive when they were in Ravens territory.

