NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Huge Pregame News

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

He's back, Baltimore.

On Sunday, the Ravens officially announced that All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is active for the team's game against the Bengals.

The NFL world reacted to Ravens' huge boost on social media.

"Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (left ankle) is active for Sunday’s game against the Bengals," reported Jamison Hensley.

Noting it's his "His 2022 debut, 2nd game in a span of 707 days, 3rd game since signing five-year, $98.75M deal in October 2020 and that he's the "4th starting LT for Ravens in 5 games."

"RONNIE STANLEY IS ACTIVE."

"Ronnie Stanley is officially active for the Ravens, meaning he’ll suit up for his first competitive football game in 392 days," tweeted Kevin Oestreicher. "It also marks his second game in 708 days, dating back to Week 8 of the 2020 season."

"The #Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport]. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago."

"Ronnie Stanley going through warm ups," shared Jeff Zrebiec.

Hopefully its the first of many games going forward for the former first-round pick out of Notre Dame.