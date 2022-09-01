NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Mascot Injury Diagnosis News
The Baltimore Ravens are going to need a new mascot for the 2022-23 season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Poe, the Ravens mascot, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
The team is expected to hold tryouts to find a replacement mascot while Poe rehabs.
Here's a video of the injury:
Football fans are saddened by this news.
The Ravens could bring back Edgar or Allen since the Ravens once had three mascots: Edgar, Allen, and Poe.
Hopefully, Poe can make a full recovery so that he'll be ready to go next year!