NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Mascot Injury Diagnosis News

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 17: The Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe is introduced prior to the start of the Ravens game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on August 17, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are going to need a new mascot for the 2022-23 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Poe, the Ravens mascot, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

The team is expected to hold tryouts to find a replacement mascot while Poe rehabs.

Here's a video of the injury:

Football fans are saddened by this news.

The Ravens could bring back Edgar or Allen since the Ravens once had three mascots: Edgar, Allen, and Poe.

Hopefully, Poe can make a full recovery so that he'll be ready to go next year!