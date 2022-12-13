NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Message For Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland officially kicked off two weeks ago with a win over the Houston Texans - his former team.

Unfortunately, the Browns took a step back over the weekend with an ugly loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Up next for the Browns is yet another AFC North rivalry game - this time against the Baltimore Ravens.

One Ravens star had a message for Watson before the game this weekend.

"We want to give him a not-so-soft welcome," Ravens star Marlon Humphrey said.

Fans loved the message for Watson.

"Yeah that's right give DeShaun Watson a not so good welcome back to the NFL. RAVENS FLOCK FOREVER," one fan said.

At least one Browns fans isn't afraid of Humphrey and the Ravens, though.

"Oh nooooo, I'm so scared of the Towel Guy!" the fan said sarcastically.

Cleveland and Baltimore kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.