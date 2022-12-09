NFL World Reacts To Ravens Quarterback Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Tyler Huntley #2 and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he expects backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to get the start this weekend.

"It looks like it's going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday," he said during a press conference on Friday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"If Huntley beats Pickett I swear y’all better talk about it," one fan wrote.

"List him as out so I can pick up another roster spot in fantasy, please," another said.

"What a surprise. lol duh," another added.

Jackson suffered a knee injury early in Week 13's win over the Denver Broncos. Later MRI testing revealed the injury as a PCL sprain.

With Jackson out, Huntley stepped in for the Ravens and led his team to victory — throwing for 187 yards and one interception on 27/32 passing. He also notched 41 yards and a rushing touchdown in the 10-9 win.

Huntley has a wealth of experience as a fill-in starter for the Ravens. When Jackson was out with an injury last season, he led the team to a 7-4 record as a starter.