NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Cut

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of reserve quarterback Brett Hundley.

The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the Ravens as an extra QB option earlier this offseason.

While NFL insider Dov Kleiman originally reported this move as "unexpected," he later clarified that he thought the release was referring to backup QB Tyler Huntley — who served as an excellent backup option for Lamar Jackson this past season.

Carrying a three-quarterback unit led by Jackson and Huntley into 53-man final cuts is not a surprise.

With this release, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown solidifies his role as the team's third-string QB.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this cut.

"Thought this was Tyler Huntley at first and my jaw dropped," one fan wrote.

"Anthony brown better," another added.

"Why was he on team to begin with," another asked.

Hundley began his NFL career as a fifth-round pick for the Green Bay Packers in 2015. He then spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals before notching his most recent stint on-and-off the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad in 2021.

He took the least snaps of any quarterback option in the Ravens' first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.