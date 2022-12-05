NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Signing

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are adding another quarterback in the wake of Lamar Jackson's injury.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Ravens are signing former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley.

Hundley has appeared in 18 games throughout his NFL career and has completed 59% of his passes for 1,902 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

11 of those 18 games came during the 2017 season when Aaron Rodgers was hurt. In those games, Hundley completed just under 61% of his passes for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Naturally, the NFL community had all sorts of different reactions to this signing.

He'll be Tyler Huntley's backup with Jackson set to miss some time with a knee injury.

The Ravens are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their next game on Dec. 11. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.