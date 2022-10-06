NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Wide Receiver Signing News

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella is reportedly expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

The Cardinals dropped Isabella from their roster on Tuesday and he cleared waivers earlier this afternoon.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"The Baltimore Ravens are cooked when it comes to wide receivers, no joke," one fan wrote.

"Good for Andy, happy to see him getting another chance. Good kid, but had no fit in AZ," another said.

"Was hoping Isabella would end up in more of a spread system where he could operate out of the Slot as a Speed WR. Position depth and a balanced, to run heavy, scheme in Baltimore makes me question how many opportunities he will see early," another added.

Isabella was selected by the Cardinals with a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. He logged just 426 yards and three touchdowns through his first three seasons in Arizona. He reeled in two catches for 21 yards through three games in 2022.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. This potential Week 5 absence is a significant blow to an already-thin Baltimore wide receiver unit.

The Ravens will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.