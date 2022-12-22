NFL World Reacts To Referees Getting Caught Lying

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

During last Saturday's game between the Bills and Dolphins, referee Bill Vinovich issued a warning to the fans at Highmark Stadium.

"We've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15-yard penalty against Buffalo," Vinovich announced in the second quarter.

It turns out Vinovich's warning to Bills fans was out of line.

ESPN officiating analyst John Parry revealed there's no rule that says teams can be penalized by their fans' actions.

"There is no rule that addresses penalties being assessed to a team based on their fans’ actions," Parry told The Buffalo News.

This admission from Parry has sparked a ton of angry responses from NFL fans.

One fan said, "Remember when teams could be penalized for being too loud?"

"If Bills' fans throw snowballs again, it will go on their permanent record," another fan wrote.

"Can someone prove to me that only Bills fans were throwing snowballs? Seems like throwing snowballs would be a real novelty if you’re from Miami. How can any team be penalized for that?," a third fan tweeted.

It's possible the NFL eventually changes its rules because of the way fans behaved during the Bills-Dolphins game.

For now, the NFL's rulebook states: "If spectators enter the field and/or interfere with the progress of the game in such a manner that in the opinion of the Referee the game cannot continue, the Referee shall declare timeout. In such a case, the Referee shall record the number of the down, distance to be gained, and the position of the ball on the field."