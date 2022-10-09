NFL World Reacts To Referee's Tom Brady Penalty Reason

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Buccaneers-Falcons game ended with a controversial roughing the passer call on Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

The referees threw a penalty flag after Jarrett wrapped up around Tom Brady's waist and threw him to the turf. The call gave the Bucs 15 yards and ultimately sealed the game at 21-15.

Referee Jerome Boger defended his decision after the game.

"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground. That is what I was making my decision based upon," Boger said, per Bucs insider Greg Auman.

The NFL world was furious with the call — and even more furious with this explanation.

"Complete and utter bull crap and he needs to be held accountable by the league for this stuff. Easy to say this nonsense with a straight face knowing nothing is gonna happen," one fan wrote.

"This is extremely an unacceptable explanation," another said.

"I guess he’s supposed to gently cradle him to the ground in swaddling blankets," another added.

"Boger should've been gone like 6 years ago lmfao that whole crew consistently has some of the worst officiating week to week," another wrote.

With this win, the Bucs move to 3-2 on the year. The Falcons drop to 2-3.