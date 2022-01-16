NFL World Reacts To Refs’ Statement On Controversial Call

The NFL is sticking to its original statement on the controversial call in the Bengals-Raiders game even if it looks folly.

The league released a statement on Saturday evening backing the controversial whistle that occurred “after” the Bengals scored one of their touchdowns.

As quarterback Joe Burrow was close to stepping out of bounds, an official blew the whistle right before receiver Tyler Boyd caught the touchdown. It looked like the Raiders stopped playing, but the play was ruled a touchdown anyway.

The NFL says the officials determined that the erroneous whistle came after Tyler Boyd's touchdown catch. Even if it didn't. https://t.co/eqyjodY0kk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 16, 2022

The NFL world didn’t care for the league’s statement as the audio recording on replays doesn’t back up the official statement.

Just a flat out lie. @NFLOfficiating is just acting corrupt at this point https://t.co/Sj6JSmmDEz — Micah Wright (@MWright1113) January 16, 2022

Have institutions always gaslit this bad?? https://t.co/TrkOXl54Wd — Thanks Bruce (@ChuckJames919) January 16, 2022

So the refs think we all watched the game on mute? https://t.co/6xe5iTkF0V — Jason Magana (@AintIt_Jay03) January 16, 2022

By the way this started out as a joke but is also what they actually did. https://t.co/NPWZRe2yDg — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 16, 2022

That touchdown reception made it a 20-6 game for time being before the Bengals won 26-19 at the end. If the officials had ruled that there was a whistle before Boyd caught the pass, Cincinnati likely would’ve only been up 16-6.

In the end, the Bengals got their first playoff win in 31 years but the league still has to be much better about this moving forward.