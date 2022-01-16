The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Refs' Statement On Controversial Call

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals

The NFL is sticking to its original statement on the controversial call in the Bengals-Raiders game even if it looks folly.

The league released a statement on Saturday evening backing the controversial whistle that occurred “after” the Bengals scored one of their touchdowns.

As quarterback Joe Burrow was close to stepping out of bounds, an official blew the whistle right before receiver Tyler Boyd caught the touchdown. It looked like the Raiders stopped playing, but the play was ruled a touchdown anyway.

The NFL world didn’t care for the league’s statement as the audio recording on replays doesn’t back up the official statement.

That touchdown reception made it a 20-6 game for time being before the Bengals won 26-19 at the end. If the officials had ruled that there was a whistle before Boyd caught the pass, Cincinnati likely would’ve only been up 16-6.

In the end, the Bengals got their first playoff win in 31 years but the league still has to be much better about this moving forward.

