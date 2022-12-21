NFL World Reacts To Reported "Sunday Ticket" Decision

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 29: NFL Sunday Ticket at the Super Bowl LIII Experience on January 29, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly approaching a deal with Google's YouTube to acquire Sunday Ticket rights, per Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal.

Further details regarding the potential deal were revealed in a later WSJ story.

Understandably, the NFL world is concerned about the effect this change could have on their current viewing routine.

"Bro I ain’t tryna buy YouTube tv TF?!? Someone please tell me the benefit besides leaving directtv," one fan said.

"YouTube tv users unite. Sundays just got 10x better," another said.

"Thank God gonna go outside and stomp my dish like the printer in Office Space," another said.

"Been in YouTubeTV since June... best decision! This a no-brainer for the NFL," another wrote.

DirecTV has held the rights for Sunday Ticket since it first launched in 1994. The NFL's current deal with DirecTV — which pays about $1.5 billion per season — is up at the end of the 2022 season.

Apple was another rumored partner for the NFL, but those talks reportedly fell through last week.