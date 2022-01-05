NFL World Reacts To Reporter’s Aaron Rodgers MVP Comments

Reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to win the award yet again this season. But, one voter has already removed the Green Bay quarterback from his consideration.

During an appearance on 670 The Score in Chicago on Tuesday, Associated Press MVP voter Hub Arkush said Rodgers was “the biggest jerk in the league” and a “bad guy.”

Arkush, a Chicago Bears insider, is one of the 50 voters for the AP award.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player,” Arkush said, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

“Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not gonna be my choice. Do I think he’s gonna win it? Probably. A lot of voters don’t approach it the way I do, but others do, who I’ve spoken to. But one of the ways we get to keep being voters is we’re not allowed to say who we are voting for until after the award has been announced. I’m probably pushing the envelope by saying who I’m not voting for. But we’re not really supposed to reveal our votes.”

Unsurprisingly, fans and analysts from around the NFL took to Twitter to react to these inflammatory statements.

“This reasoning is really incredibly stupid,” Mike Freeman of USA Today Sports wrote.

“If Rodgers doesn’t win MVP I am putting a huge asterisk next to this years award,” one Aaron Rodgers fan wrote.

“The NFL voting processes are starting to look like the MLB’s. Players won’t get MVP or Hall of Fame votes because grown men are in their feelings,” another fan added.

“He should lose his vote immediately. Tonight. Take it way from him,” another suggested.

Lol so we’re not basing the MVP on talent then? https://t.co/T6rTiMrLdP — Patty B (@PatrickButter) January 5, 2022

While the AP MVP award is officially recognized by the NFL, these statements have certainly raised questions around the league regarding its credibility.