NFL World Reacts To Reporter's Embarrassing Mistake News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

New England Patriots reporter Ben Volin of The Boston Globe has recently found himself at the center of an embarrassing mistake.

The high-profile NFL reporter backed up his controversial take on Mac Jones with what appears to be a fake DM on Twitter.

During an appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Volin said he got a DM from "someone who would know" that Jones has an attitude problem.

The Twitter user who allegedly sent the DM claims he made it up to see if Volin was "really this stupid."

Volin responded to this mistake on Thursday.

"Hey everybody, just want to acknowledge that I made a mistake Wednesday on @WEEI. I should have not spoken of the DM without vetting it first. No excuses, It won’t happen again. I appreciate the feedback and comments I’ve received," he wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this mistake.

"The fact that a Boston Globe sports journalist reported on a DM from a random twitter account and DIDN'T VET IT is just insane," one fan wrote.

"You don’t owe me or the fans an apology but you do owe Mac and the pats one. Just a thought," another said.

"Just irresponsible reporting," another added.

Jones is expected to be the Patriots' starting quarterback for Monday's Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.