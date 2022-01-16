NFL World Reacts To Rex Ryan’s Bold Proclamation

ESPN personality Rex Ryan is used to making headlines with some of his statements. So this was very much on brand. During Sunday’s edition of “Postseason NFL Countdown,” Ryan proclaimed that the next Tom Brady has arrived.

It’s Joe Burrow.

"You want to see the next Tom Brady? You're looking at him right here." —Rex Ryan on Joe Burrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/E7tu32ir03 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 16, 2022

Burrow was magnificent in his playoff debut against the Raiders Saturday. And the former Heisman winner has the kind of swagger that Rex loved in his players.

That said, Ryan’s hyperbolic comp got a ton of reaction on social media.

“No, but he is the first Joe Burrow,” replied one fan.

No, but he is the first Joe Burrow. https://t.co/6ntMuyg4by — Levi Peckenpaugh (@LeviPeckenpaugh) January 16, 2022

“I completely agree with Rex,” said another fan. “Burrow is already getting that golden boy treatment from officials and it wouldn’t shock me at all if the NFL does all that it can to get him beyond the Chiefs in the AFCC.”

I completely agree with Rex. Burrow is already getting that golden boy treatment from officials and it wouldn’t shock me at all if the NFL does all that it can to get him beyond the Chiefs in the AFCC. https://t.co/V3VsQLJflT — 🎙 (@LanceTHESPOKEN) January 16, 2022

“Stop,” another replied to Rex Ryan’s comments. “Why do these ppl get paid to compare young talented players to the goat. Let burrow build his own legacy. Absolutely kills me.”

Stop. Why do these ppl get paid to compare young talented players to the goat. Let burrow build his own legacy. Absolutely kills me. https://t.co/ldR4fxjEuA — Austin Lee (@AustinLee_4) January 16, 2022

“Bad look to be this belligerent on national TV,” commented journalist Wongo Okon.

Bad look to be this belligerent on national TV https://t.co/S7RWzzTU2S — Wongisimo (@whereswongo) January 16, 2022

“Let’s hit the brakes bucko. Wont be another TB… give the kid a break,” another user chimed in.

Let's hit the brakes bucko. Wont be another TB… give the kid a break. https://t.co/siKmPwi5zI — Tre (@TiricoHairline) January 16, 2022

Who knows where Joey B’s career will end up, but it’s hard to imagine a better start for Burrow in the jungle.