NFL World Reacts To Rex Ryan's Tom Brady Suggestion

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Rex Ryan was feeling ballsy on Sunday NFL Countdown.

Ryan, who used to coach the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, posed a wild theory during the show when he suggested that Tom Brady and Sean Payton could go to the Washington Commanders.

"I'm telling you, watch the Washington Commanders in this," Ryan said. "There's a strong possibility that there's going to be a change in ownership. When that happens, these owners aren't tied into that coach. To me, I can see Sean Payton and Tom Brady as a marriage in Washington."

The NFL community sees no chance that this happens.

"106.7 just got content for the next two months off this. They owe Rex a gift basket lol," one tweet read.

"I want some of what Rex Ryan was having before the show today," another tweet read.

This would certainly be a curveball in the sweepstakes for Payton and Brady but it's unlikely to happen.

The Commanders seem set on keeping Ron Rivera as their head coach for next season and may decide to go younger at quarterback as well.