NFL World Reacts To RGIII's Surprising Best Team Pick

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III has his pick for who the best team in the NFL is.

The former NFL quarterback tweeted on Sunday afternoon that the Miami Dolphins are the best team in the league.

He was pressed by Aaron Williams about it on Twitter before clapping back and saying that they have the crown right now due to them being undefeated after they took down the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins have also beaten the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots in addition to the Bills.

Some fans agree with RGIII, while others are still a bit skeptical.

The Dolphins will have a shot at getting to 4-0 when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. If that happens, RGIII's take could start aging like a fine wine.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime.