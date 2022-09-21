NFL World Reacts To Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson News

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 24: Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 24, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

There's some obvious tension between Russell Wilson and his former Seattle Seahawks teammates.

During the most recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, Sherman and recently-retired linebacker K.J. Wright discussed their time together in Seattle.

Both players agreed that Wilson was "not held to the same accountability" as the rest of the Seahawks players.

"When you've got 52 guys being held to a certain standard and one guy not being held to that standard, it's gonna cause some friction," Sherman said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments.

"Star QBs are always treated a little differently than the rest of the team. That isn’t new so it sounds like they’re just hating on Russ," one fan wrote.

"I hate when players do this nonsense years after the fact," another said.

"Now I definitely see why Russell Wilson’s former teammates in Seattle have some sort of a disdain for him now lol definitely makes sense," another added.

The Seahawks took down Wilson in his first game with the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Seattle is 1-1 to start the year after a loss to Sherman's former San Francisco team this past weekend.