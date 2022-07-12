NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Retirement Comments

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski has no interest in coming out of retirement to play football again.

Gronkowski officially called it a career last month after he was deliberating about playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again.

Gronkowski has been doing some work with Ice Shaker, which is a Kitchen grade stainless steel vacuum, up in Boston and confirmed to Mike Reiss that he's loving it.

"Just to have that transition and jump into the business ventures is awesome," Gronkowski said. "It gives me my jumpstart on what I want to do next, where I want to be, what place I have in this world. I'm done with football. I love the game and I am definitely blessed with all the opportunities that the game of football has given me, but I'm done."

NFL fans aren't super surprised by this answer.

"Gronk seems a lot more firm with his decision this time. Could I see him come back?!. Absolutely no doubt but I think he’s ready for something else. Wish my guy well," one fan said.

Gronkowski will go down as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. During his career, he racked up 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns while catching 621 passes.

There's no doubt he'll be in Canton when he's first eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.