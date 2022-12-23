NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Retirement Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the football world learned that Rob Gronkowski reached out to an NFL team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed Gronkowski called him to talk about a potential comeback. Bowles downplayed the talks, calling it more of a "conversation" than a recruitment.

“It was more of a conversation than anything else,” Bowles said to Rick Stroud. “Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don’t want to play. When it’s just a discussion, I didn’t think much of it at the time."

The pair reportedly spoke again around Thanksgiving due to the Buccaneers struggles. Fans couldn't quite believe Gronk thought about coming back and Bowles didn't do more to lure him out of retirement.

"I could see Gronk being excited about coming back and Bowles is like 'hey man, if you need to think about playing maybe you just don't want to play' and then Gronk changing his mind. Bowles could never work in sales," one fan joked.

"Sounds like Bowles had quite the recruiting pitch lmao," said another.

"Another great job by Todd Bowles," joked a third.

