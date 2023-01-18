NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Advice To Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As always, Aaron Rodgers had some interesting things to say about his NFL future in a recent interview. But there was one comment he made that rubbed Ron Gronkowski the wrong way.

At one point in his interview with Pat McAfee yesterday, Rodgers said that he believes he can win another MVP award. Appearing on Up & Adams, Gronkowski took exception to that, saying that Rodgers should be focusing on winning a Super Bowl more than personal accolades:

"Why are you thinking MVP?… It should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking MVPs…” Gronkowski said.

Fans believe that Gronkowski is right on the money with his comments and that it's another case of Rodgers being a diva.

However, a few also pointed out that Rodgers said that he wants to win another Super Bowl on the Pat McAfee Show just yesterday and that Gronkowski is making a mountain out of a molehill.

So, yeah, it definitely looks like Aaron Rodgers was taken out of context with his comments.

Say what you will about Rodgers, the man clearly still wants to take an NFL team to the promised land. The biggest controversy right now is whether that team is the Green Bay Packers.

That said, there may not be many teams that are willing to put up with the headache of dealing with him, no matter how good he still is.

Will Aaron Rodgers ever win another Super Bowl?