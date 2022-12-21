NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has the NFL world buzzing this Wednesday afternoon.

Out of nowhere, Gronkowski tweeted, "I'm kinda bored."

Gronkowski retired from the NFL for a second time in June. Some people thought he'd return for another playoff run with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Though there's no guarantee Gronkowski will return to the NFL, there are a lot of people who believe this tweet is his way of saying he wants to play football again.

"Bucs need a TE," Ben Volin of the Boston Globe said.

"Incoming Gronk to every NFL team tweets," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "You know what to do Gronky……. #ForeverNE."

"Call Tommy he may have some great ideas on what to do with your free time" a third fan replied to Gronkowski's tweet.

During the 2021 season, Gronkowski had 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Suffice to say, he could still make an impact for a team in need of a pass-catching weapon.

Would you like to see Gronkowski come out of retirement for a second time?