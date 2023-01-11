NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Playoff Prediction

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rob Gronkowski visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski believes Joe Burrow will "decimate" the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of this year's postseason.

The retired NFL tight end feels the Cincinnati quarterback is ready to lead the Bengals on yet another deep playoff run.

“He is going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense. The Baltimore Ravens can sign whoever they want for a hundred billion dollars - it is not going to stop Joe Burrow," Gronk said on Up & Adams Wednesday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this prediction from Gronk.

"Somebody PLEASE get Gronk in Cincinnati with Joe," one fan wrote.

"Gronk sound like he wanna be a Bengal," another said.

"Nothing to lose all to gain is the perspective going in. Bring the smoke," another added.

Burrow didn't exactly "decimate" the Ravens in Week 18. He completed 25/42 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown in the season-finale win. When the Bengals lost to the Ravens in Week 5, Burrow went 24/35 for 217 yards, one touchdowns and one interception.

That being said, Burrow could easily turn up the heat in the postseason — just as he did on the Bengals' Super Bowl run last season.

The Bengals will welcome the Ravens into The Jungle for a first round matchup on Sunday.