NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Recruiting Admission

Just under 24 hours ago, Rob Gronkowski had the football world talking with a tweet.

"I'm bored," he said on Twitter - which led to plenty of speculation from football fans that he might announce a return to the league. Instead, Gronk revealed he's joining FanDuel Sportsbook as a celebrity ambassador.

It seems like Gronk is happy in retirement right now. However, that hasn't stopped NFL teams from reaching out and trying to lure him back into the league.

In fact, Gronk revealed an NFL team sent him a photoshopped image of him in a No. 69 jersey to try to gain his favor. Fans thought it was appropriate considering Gronk's affinity for the number.

"I can’t imagine a HC other than McDaniel doing this," one fan said about Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

"I mean he IS already wearing the right color….and I can totally see McDaniel making a photo of Gronk in a 69 jersey immediately haha," added another.

Should Gronk come back just so he can wear the No. 69?