NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Tom Brady Suggestion

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski made an interesting comment about Tom Brady.

Gronk suggested Brady's "best option" after the 2022 NFL season would be to leave football behind. He wants to pair up with Brady at FOX instead of seeing the GOAT go back for another season.

"That may be the best option," Gronk said. He’s definitely, you know, he’s a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world."

Fans think Gronk is on to something.

"Gronk is probably right, tbh," one fan said.

"No lies detected," added another.

Others are ready for Brady to be done with football.

"Take him. Please. Sick of seeing him in the NFL," a fan said.

Should Brady finally retire after this season?