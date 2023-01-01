NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video

Getty Images.

Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU.

His wife was in labor.

Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest.

On Instagram, the wife of the longtime football star shared an emotional video.

Fans are loving the relationship between the former quarterback and the former track star.

"I genuinely like them because it seems like she sticking with him even tho his career basically is over," one fan wrote.

"Happy New Year!!!" one fan added.

"OMG, you guys are all so cute 💕💕💕" one fan added.

"Cutest little family, Be Blessed 😇" one fan added.

We would like to wish Grete and Robert all the best.