Skip to main content
65
New Articles

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Brent Montgomery, guest, Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Getty Images.

Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. 

His wife was in labor.

Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. 

On Instagram, the wife of the longtime football star shared an emotional video.

Fans are loving the relationship between the former quarterback and the former track star.

"I genuinely like them because it seems like she sticking with him even tho his career basically is over," one fan wrote.

"Happy New Year!!!" one fan added.

"OMG, you guys are all so cute 💕💕💕" one fan added.

"Cutest little family, Be Blessed 😇" one fan added.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Grete Griffin and Robert Griffin III attend the 9th Annual Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala at The Galt House Hotel on May 06, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Unbridled Eve)

Getty Images.

We would like to wish Grete and Robert all the best.