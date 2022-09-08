NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III's Big Personal News
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had personal news to share with his Twitter followers this Thursday. His wife, Grete Griffin, is officially an American citizen.
Griffin announced this news with a picture of his wife holding an American flag.
"BREAKING NEWS! My wife is now an American Citizen," Griffin tweeted.
Griffin's followers congratulated him on this special day.
"My wife was became a citizen last year. So proud of her. Congratulations," one fan said.
"Doing good young man," another fan said. "Congrats on the kiddo, the wifey and the amazing looking house!"
Grete responded to her husband's tweet.
Griffin is entering his second NFL season as an analyst for ESPN. The former Heisman Trophy winner is also helping out the network with its college football coverage.
This is shaping up to be an exciting fall for the Griffin family.