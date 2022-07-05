NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III's Quarterback Prediction

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is poised for an NFL comeback after taking a year off and doing some analyst work with ESPN. But the former Heisman Trophy winner isn't done with the takes just yet.

On Tuesday, RGIII predicted that second-year signal-caller Mac Jones will most likely be the first QB in his draft class to win a Super Bowl.

Tweeting, "Mac Jones is MOST LIKELY to win a ring FIRST of the rookie QBs who played serious time last year. Bill Belichick and the Patriots are defensive masterminds, out coach other teams and Mac Attack will stretch the field more after last year has his confidence on ROLL TIDE LEVELS."

The NFL world reacted to Robert Griffin III's post on social media.

"This is the greatest take of all time," a Boston sports account replied.

"Yuppers," another commented.

"Speaking into existence," a Pats fan tweeted.

"Preach RG3."

"He has the best team and coach out of them so he should win a ring anything less is a failure," another said.

"RG3 has been spitting facts since the Sean Tucker praise. Simply doesn't miss."

Jones impressed in his rookie starts, earning Pro Bowl honors and helping lead New England to a 10-7 record.