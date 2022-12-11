NFL World Reacts To Robert Saleh's Postgame Message

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Jets have already played their two division games against the Bills this season, but head coach Robert Saleh is confident that this isn't the last the two teams will see of each other.

Telling his players after the game: "We are going to see these guys again."

The NFL world reacted to Saleh's postgame message on social media.

"My coach. [Salute]," a Jets fan said.

"He’s not wrong. They play the Bills twice every year," another tweeted.

"The Bills and Jets will indeed play each other next season, yeah."

This would, obviously, mean the playoffs," Hughes followed-up.

"Saleh so real for this quote."

"And I’d like the Jets chances for what it’s worth," Will Parkinson replied.

"Love this," a Jets fan account said. "#TakeFlight."

"Yea, next season," a fan tweeted.

At 7-6 the Jets are sitting at third in the AFC East with four games to go. Only one of which comes against a division opponent.