NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell Punishment Prediction

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the commish plans to do just that.

"Multiple league sources and legal experts predict that the NFL will exercise its right to file an appeal within three days and that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will significantly increase the punishment levied against the three-time Pro Bowl passer that included no fine," Wilson said.

He also suggested Goodell could add an additional four to six games to the suspension. Or, he could push for a season-long suspension and fine in the millions.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the possible punishment.

"cmon roger, do one good thing," one fan said.

"As he should. Especially after the Ridley suspension," another fan suggested.

One fan predicted Browns fans will be outraged with the news. "We're going to see discourse like no other between Browns fan and everyone else if this happens," the fan said.

Should Goodell make the punishment more severe?