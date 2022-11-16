NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Quarterback Decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Fresh off an incredible win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has the potential to get his team back into playoff contention. But which quarterback will he be using this week?

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rivera announced that Taylor Heinicke will start against the Texans this coming week. Rivera also revealed that quarterback Carson Wentz is going to resume throwing after recovering from his recent injury.

Heinicke didn't exactly blow people away with his performance against the Eagles on Monday night. But he was efficient enough with the ball to lift the Commanders to a 32-21 win.

In four starts this season, Heinicke is 3-1 with a 62-percent completion rate, 840 passing yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions. He's now 10-10 for his career.

After a win like Monday's though, Ron Rivera would have been hard-pressed to take the starting job away from Taylor Heinicke even if Carson Wentz was completely healthy.

The Commanders have won four of their last five games and have significant momentum heading into the final eight weeks of the season.

Rivera should just keep going with Heinicke until it's clear that a change is needed. Maybe that will come against the Texans this week, maybe it will come in one of their upcoming games against the New York Giants.

But Heinicke has done enough to deserve some confidence from the team for the time-being.