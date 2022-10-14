NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Strong Response To Reporter

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera got fired up after he was asked a question about Carson Wentz on Thursday night.

The veteran head coach had some strong words for the reporter pool after recent reports indicated that he didn't want Wentz as the QB in Washington.

"Everyone keeps wanting to say that I didn't want anything to do with Carson. Well bulls--t," Rivera shouted. "I'm the f--king guy that pulled out the sheet of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape... That's what pisses me off. The young man doesn't deserve to have that all the time."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this viral press conference moment.

"This is why players love playing for Rivera," one fan wrote.

"Bruh stressed out lol," another added.

"Find a boss that's willing to go to battle for their team members even when they're struggling," another said.

"Okay fair, however he’s got some making up to do for his comments last week. All for the show baby," another wrote.

After the Commanders' Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, Rivera threw Wentz under the bus. The Washington head coach cited struggles at the quarterback position as the main reason his team is struggling to start the year.

The Commanders snuck past the Bears with a 12-7 win last night — despite just 99 passing yards and zero touchdowns for Wentz.