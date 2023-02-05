NFL World Reacts To Roquan Smith's Lamar Jackson Announcement

Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore remains very much up in the air. But Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is supporting his teammate no matter what happens.

I haven't really chatted with him about anything, cause all our situations are unique in their own way. It would be wrong of me to try to go in and say this or that, because his situation is clearly different than mine, so I can't really go in there and say you should do this or that. He's a grown man at the end of the day, and he's gonna do what he feels is best for him and I support him just from one man to another.

The Ravens signed Smith to a big extension after trading for the ex-Bear earlier this year. Something Lamar Jackson has been pushing for dating back to the offseason.