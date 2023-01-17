NFL World Reacts To Russell Gage's Afternoon Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks down field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On Monday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off the field in a stretcher after a nasty collision.

He was taken to the hospital and held there overnight for further testing. Thankfully, it sounds like Gage is making progress and on the road to recovery.

"I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I," Gage wrote on Twitter. "I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits! Thank you!"

The football world took to social media to respond to the good news.

"I'm glad you doing better bro!!" New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton said.

"Great news from an excellent NFL wide receiver who should only get better in the years ahead! Quick. Excellent hands. Great route runner. Tough as nails. Here’s to a quick and full recovery…" another fan said.

That's not the only good news. On Tuesday afternoon Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Gage will be released from the hospital today.