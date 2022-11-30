NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it.

His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up.

This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at "half the team showing up" since the other half decided to stay at home.

"This story somehow ends with either Chad Kelly in someone's backyard or Brian Griese "tripping" in a neighbor's driveway," Mike Tanier tweeted.

"He did go to Wisconsin and the team traded two firsts," Andrew Brandt tweeted.

Even though half of the team didn't show up, Wilson likely still had a good time.

He'll look to have a great rest of his birthday week when his Broncos take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.