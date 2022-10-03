NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson, Geno Smith News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Who would've thought that Geno Smith would be out-dueling Russell Wilson so far this season? Through four weeks, it hasn't even been close.

Smith has completed 77% of his passes and has thrown for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns. He's also only thrown two interceptions as the Seahawks are 2-2 through four games.

On the other side of things, Wilson is completing just 61% of his passes and has thrown for 980 yards and four touchdowns in four games. The Broncos also have a 2-2 record through four games.

Some NFL fans aren't surprised at how things have gone for these two in the first month of the season, especially since Wilson is learning a new offense.

It's only been four weeks, so this could definitely change over the next 13-14 weeks. However, it's great to see Smith proving some of his doubters wrong through four games.